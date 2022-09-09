Brokerages Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target at $105.60

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

NYSE ASGN opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in ASGN by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ASGN by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

