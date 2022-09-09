Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $546.40

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $546.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Amundi grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 17,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $451.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.42.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

