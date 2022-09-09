Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $12.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $975,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

SYRS stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.