Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $33.00

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIXT. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

