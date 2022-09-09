Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.96

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.96 and traded as high as C$54.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$54.48, with a volume of 355,552 shares traded.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$25.21 billion and a PE ratio of 61.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

