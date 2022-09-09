BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$136.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$134.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

TSE DOO opened at C$90.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$125.00.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

