BTIG Research Trims Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Price to $238.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $244.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYK. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE SYK opened at $220.28 on Tuesday. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,761,000 after buying an additional 239,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.