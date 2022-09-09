Bytom Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $17.90 million and $2.39 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00099807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00070703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033779 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,767,564,600 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

