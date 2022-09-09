CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

CACI International Stock Down 0.5 %

CACI International stock opened at $276.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CACI International has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.86.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

