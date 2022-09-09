Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Up 7.4%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. 63,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 957,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 65,727 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Canada Goose by 108.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,344 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Canada Goose by 19.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

