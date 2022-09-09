Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 184,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,598,546 shares.The stock last traded at $74.59 and had previously closed at $73.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

