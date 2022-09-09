Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.04

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.04 and traded as low as $17.99. Canfor shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 551 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFPZF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Canfor Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

