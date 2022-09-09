Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 43.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Capri by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

