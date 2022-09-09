Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

NYSE CPRI traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $264,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

