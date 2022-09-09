CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $23.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

CarGurus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $53,756,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 754.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 622,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

