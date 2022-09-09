Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125,525 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up about 0.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $20,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,879. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.98 and its 200 day moving average is $259.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.