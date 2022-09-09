Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.11. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 108,468 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

