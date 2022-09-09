Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.11. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 108,468 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.