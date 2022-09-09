Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.90 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

