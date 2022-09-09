CasinoCoin (CSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,815.00

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $51,815.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00162358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00095421 BTC.

About CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin is a PoC coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 64,994,130,519 coins and its circulating supply is 41,290,000,000 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org.

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin (CSC) is a digital currency, developed specifically for the regulated gaming industry. The CasinoCoin project is led by a team dedicated and experienced in working within the regulated gambling sector and crypto e-gaming sectors. With this as a focal point, features and tools have been customized to meet both the needs of the users and the operators.Between April and June 2021 CasinoCoin performed a token swap from the CSC Ledger (CSCL) to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The token swap took place off-exchange only.For users:CasinoCoin is powered by the XRP Ledger and gives users low transaction costs, speed and security, with near instant deposits and withdrawals. For Operators:CasinoCoin gives online casinos access to a new pool of potential players, already KYC verified in the CasinoCoin Wallet, ready to spend their CSC token at the casino sites integrated into the Wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.