Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.97. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 325,830 shares traded.

Catalyst Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 126.39% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Catalyst Biosciences’s previous dividend of $0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 335,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.