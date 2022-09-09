Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

CAT stock opened at $183.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average of $201.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

