Catherine R. Clay Sells 1,182 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:CBOE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.97. 352,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after buying an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,660,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.