Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,795 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $34,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,665. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.