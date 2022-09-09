Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth $2,571,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. 7,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,478. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7403 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.