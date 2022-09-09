Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,356 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Baidu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 16.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 57.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,548. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

