Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $57.16 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,833 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 1.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $57,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 15.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

CARR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 72,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.