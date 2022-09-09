Causeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.85 Million Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 257,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $17.98. 40,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,129. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

