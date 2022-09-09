Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 159,483 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 159,483 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up 2.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Las Vegas Sands worth $99,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LVS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 118,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,736. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

About Las Vegas Sands



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

