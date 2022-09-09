Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 173,291 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,291 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Credit Suisse Group worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 158,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 191,753 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 259,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,010 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

