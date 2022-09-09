CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. CBIZ accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,180 shares of company stock worth $2,117,131 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

