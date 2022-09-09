Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 280,450 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 788,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 278,688 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Celestica by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after purchasing an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

