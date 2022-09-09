Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.64 million and $177,969.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005519 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00077775 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,867,387 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

