Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.57

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.57 and traded as high as C$23.72. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$23.09, with a volume of 5,741,888 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.97.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 4.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at C$9,170,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,697,982. Insiders have sold 226,432 shares of company stock worth $5,663,529 in the last 90 days.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

