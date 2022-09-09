Centrality Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00081745 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

