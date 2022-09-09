Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cerner Price Performance

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,067,000 after acquiring an additional 543,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after acquiring an additional 357,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cerner by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cerner by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

