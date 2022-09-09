Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of CERT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. 540,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Certara has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Certara by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

