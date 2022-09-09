Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $200.03. 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,821. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $214.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 165.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

