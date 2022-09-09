Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.02

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.02 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($3.93). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 318 ($3.84), with a volume of 219,889 shares.

Chesnara Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £466.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,727.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 291.18.

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 8.12 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.44%.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

