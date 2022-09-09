Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

