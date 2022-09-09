Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 371,793 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 371,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for approximately 5.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 2,299,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 609.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after buying an additional 558,315 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 217.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 811,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 555,766 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 512.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 329,376 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,999. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

