Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CHS. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $669.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.