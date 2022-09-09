Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 69,260 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,351,000. Atlassian makes up approximately 2.3% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Atlassian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $19.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.60. 49,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,602. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.