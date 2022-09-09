Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,824.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 95,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.