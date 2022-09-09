Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $560,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,782 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of BBD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,853,914. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

