Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ALB traded up $6.78 on Friday, hitting $298.21. 49,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.03. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $298.17.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.45.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.