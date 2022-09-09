Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in América Móvil by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,128,000 after buying an additional 126,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,272 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 294,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE AMX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,930. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

