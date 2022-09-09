Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NYSE NOC traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.