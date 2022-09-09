Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,075 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Trading Up 2.3 %

CE traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.48. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.