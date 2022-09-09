Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Purchases 44,559 Shares of Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 44,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$51,911.24 ($36,301.56).

Christopher (Chris) Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 1st, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 28,338 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,447.01 ($22,690.22).

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 432 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$498.10 ($348.32).

On Monday, August 29th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 92,149 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,971.35 ($74,105.84).

About Global Value Fund

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

