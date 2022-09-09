Chromia Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.47 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and $19.47 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

